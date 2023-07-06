At Brandhagen: Police stop speeders | > – News

Status: 06.07.2023 18:32

On Wednesday, the police measured a car at a speed of 228 km/h on the B105 near Brandhagen. A Polish driver was behind the wheel. The 37-year-old had overtaken the civilian police vehicle despite the solid line. After that, he continued to drive recklessly on federal highway 96 and forced other drivers by driving too close, officials said. The man was eventually stopped at Prohn and is now rid of his driver’s license. He is being investigated for taking part in a banned vehicle race, coercion in traffic and suspected driving under the influence of drugs.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 06.07.2023 | 6:30 p.m

