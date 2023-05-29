Home » At Casa Niccolini a workshop for adults and children for the construction of a book in symbols
News

At Casa Niccolini a workshop for adults and children for the construction of a book in symbols

NICCOLINI HOUSE LIBRARY – Tuesday 30 May 2023 at 5 pm, in via Romiti 13 in Ferrara. Registrations open


Tuesday 30 May 2023 at 5 pm the municipal library of Casa Niccolini will host a workshop meeting for building a book in symbols (according to Augmentative-Alternative Communication-CAA) for parents, children, teachers and educators. The activity, which will be conducted by the volunteers of the Association “The flight” of Fiscaglia, is organized by the association F.I.S.M. (Italian Federation of Nursery Schools) of Ferrara, as part of the “Meeting, sharing, growing together” project carried out in the central-northern district with funds for innovative actions envisaged by DR 1132/2022.
Free participation.
Anyone wishing to participate can sign up al link: https://forms.gle/z9hF5mbg2UuRynsX6
Info: https://www.fismferrara.it/formazione-insegnanti/progetto-di-distretto-centro-nord-

For information: tel. 0532418231 – [email protected]

All the initiatives of the municipal library for children and teenagers of Casa Niccolini on the page: http://archibiblio.comune.fe.it



