Status: 03/24/2023 1:21 p.m

In a parking garage at Cologne/Bonn Airport, a man hit and injured several pedestrians with a car on Friday. He also drove into several cars, said a police spokesman.

The 57-year-old man drove towards people in a targeted manner, “but they were able to avoid him,” said a local police spokesman. “We are currently talking about several injuries,” said the spokesman. No one is in danger of life, the injuries are mostly minor.

The driver was arrested and is in the hospital. He is believed to be mentally ill. Two police officers were also slightly injured because the man resisted his arrest.

Those: wdr.de