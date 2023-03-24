Home News At Cologne/Bonn Airport: Drivers injured several people
At Cologne/Bonn Airport: Drivers injured several people

Status: 03/24/2023 1:21 p.m

In a parking garage at Cologne/Bonn Airport, a man hit and injured several pedestrians with a car on Friday. He also drove into several cars, said a police spokesman.



The 57-year-old man drove towards people in a targeted manner, “but they were able to avoid him,” said a local police spokesman. “We are currently talking about several injuries,” said the spokesman. No one is in danger of life, the injuries are mostly minor.

The driver was arrested and is in the hospital. He is believed to be mentally ill. Two police officers were also slightly injured because the man resisted his arrest.

The WDR will also report on this topic on March 24th, 2023 on the radio on WDR 2 and on television in the WDR local time Köln.

Those: wdr.de

messages out

North Rhine-Westphalia

