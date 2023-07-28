At Disco Club they will talk about the sounds of Canelita Medina – EntornoInteligente

The following session of musical gatherings will review the trajectory of the Venezuelan sonera, its beginnings and legacy

“It has an exceptional position within the tropical dance music of the 20th and 21st centuries in our country,” says Federico Pacanins about Canelita Medina, the most important Venezuelan sonera.

With a career spanning more than six decades, the singer is an inescapable reference in Caribbean music. Since the days with Sonora Caracas, Canelita Medina maintained a constant and outstanding career. In 2018, she celebrated 65 years of experience with a concert in the Aula Magna of the Central University of Venezuela, where she was accompanied by the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Symphony Orchestra.

The next edition of Disco Club will be dedicated to Canelita Medina. Starting from the album Sones y guajiras, the musical gathering will talk about the importance of this work in the singer’s career, as well as reviewing the career and imprint of the artist.

The panelists will be the cultural manager Tibisay Guerra, the musical chronicler Xariell Sarabia and the musician Pablo Landaeta, director of the Sonero Clásico del Caribe. The host of the gathering will be the journalist Humberto Sánchez Amaya, creator of Disco Club.

Disco Club is an initiative that promotes meetings to celebrate music, as well as to delve into a work, meet other music lovers and exchange experiences. The initiative arose in April 2021, when it began to be carried out virtually. On August 5, its first face-to-face edition was held.

The appointment will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at the Bar Restaurant La Guacamaya, on Sucre de Chacao street. Free admission.

Disco Club is produced by www.elmiope.com with the support of Onda La Superestación, Cresta Metalica, Mayerlin Perdomo and La Guacamaya.

