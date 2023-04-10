news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 10 APR – 1,378 calls were received at the single emergency number Nue112 on Easter day in Friuli Venezia Giulia (last year there were 1,479), of which half (680) were not emergency calls; 400 passed through Sores, the Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure.



On the contrary, of those in real emergency (698), the majority, 254, came from Udine and its province; 212 from Trieste; followed by the other two provinces (126 Pordenone; 84 Gorizia) and finally 22 from outside the region. Excluding some calls for illness, many were made to report damage or theft and barbecues lit in inappropriate places.



In total, on the road network of the Fvg region yesterday the 7 operators at work collected calls for 23 road accidents (all not serious) that occurred in the region. (HANDLE).

