At Fincantieri the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy

OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement, the international organization for armaments cooperation) has exercised the option for the construction of the third new generation submarine related to the Navy’s U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) program assigned to Fincantieri. The unit is valued at over 500 million euros, including related integrated logistic support, and will be delivered in 2030.

The future development of the program also contemplates an additional 160 million euros for future supplementary activities or supplies of specific additional capabilities required by the Navy.

The U212NFS submarines will be highly innovative, with significant design changes all developed independently by Fincantieri, which plays the role of Design Authority, in accordance with the requirements of the Navy. The program responds to the need to guarantee adequate underwater surveillance and control capabilities, considering the complex operational scenarios that will characterize the future of operations in the underwater sector and the approaching end of the operational life of the 4 “Sauro” class units currently in service. It also serves to preserve and increase the strategic and innovative industrial know-how gained by Fincantieri and to consolidate the technological advantage achieved by the company and the supply chain, the largest industrial companies and small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector, because the presence on board of components developed by national industry will be strengthened.

The tasks that submarines carry out in favor of the community are manifold. On a daily basis, the submarines of the Navy are engaged in the surveillance of maritime communication routes and the underwater dimension, also in the context of NATO and EU alliances. A role that assumes ever greater importance in the light of the country’s interests that reside under the surface of the sea, from seabed resources to underwater energy and communication infrastructures.