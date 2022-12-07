IVREA. The scenario of the Giacosa theater for the 70th anniversary of Avis, last Friday. On this occasion, in front of a large audience of donors, friends and sympathizers, the publication created for the goal was presented. Moderator of the evening, the journalist Sandro Ronchetti who was responsible for the presentation of the guests, then the traditional initial greetings brought by the president of Avis Ivrea Fernando Giannini, followed by those of the bishop Edoardo Aldo Cerrato. It was then the turn of the deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli to bring the greetings of the municipal administration. Alessandra Perotti, collaborator of Duccio Demetrio, founder of the Free University of Autobiography of Anghiari, mentor and master of life stories, took the stage in brief interventions, to give evidence and scientific validity to the beauty of telling oneself, of being a community with civic engagement and brotherhood. The Avis Ivrea secretary Augusto Conedera who presented a report on the association’s performance, speeches also by the provincial president Paola Bertone, by the former head of the transfusion service Mauro Girotto and by Grazia Delios, current head of the transfusion service, then the reading of the poem in Piedmontese by Gianpiero Gladiolo. During the evening, also two cabaret interludes by the comedian Norberto Midani. In the room also the presence of sportsmen such as the girls of Volleyball Montalto Dora, the representatives of Asas, Albino Enrico, and of Avis Atletica canavesana, Robert Appleton.