At last! Javier Matta is the new king of the Vallenato Festival

On the Colacho Mendoza stage, where only the best raise their arms in victory, Javier Matta was crowned on Sunday night as Rey Vallenato del 56 Vallenato Legend Festival. The native of Santa Marta prevailed in the final battle to their contenders José Juan Camilo Guerra, Camilo Molina, Enderson Rada, Chucho Ocampo and Omar Hernández.

The 33-year-old digitizer masterfully interpreted the walk ‘Foundation Garden’; the merengue ‘Now you did find it’; They are ‘Marisela’ and the puya ‘Dangerous Rooster’.

Javier Matta, accompanied by two experts in the competition such as Omer ‘Manón’ Castilla, in the box, and ‘Ñeko’ Montenegro, in the guacharaca, tells that being just a child, Luis Enrique Martínez lived in a house owned by his father in Santa Marta.

He currently makes a musical partner with Jorge Antonio Oñate Dangond, son of Jorge Oñate. ‘El Pollo’ Matta had been looking for the crown of professional king for more than a decade. He came to the Festival in the Youth category, between 2004 and 2007. In 2008, he began his fight for the highest award and reached three third places in 2012, 2014 and 2019, and a viceroyalty in 2021.