Home » At last! Javier Matta is the new king of the Vallenato Festival
News

At last! Javier Matta is the new king of the Vallenato Festival

by admin
At last! Javier Matta is the new king of the Vallenato Festival

On the Colacho Mendoza stage, where only the best raise their arms in victory, Javier Matta was crowned on Sunday night as Rey Vallenato del 56 Vallenato Legend Festival. The native of Santa Marta prevailed in the final battle to their contenders José Juan Camilo Guerra, Camilo Molina, Enderson Rada, Chucho Ocampo and Omar Hernández.

The 33-year-old digitizer masterfully interpreted the walk ‘Foundation Garden’; the merengue ‘Now you did find it’; They are ‘Marisela’ and the puya ‘Dangerous Rooster’.

Javier Matta, accompanied by two experts in the competition such as Omer ‘Manón’ Castilla, in the box, and ‘Ñeko’ Montenegro, in the guacharaca, tells that being just a child, Luis Enrique Martínez lived in a house owned by his father in Santa Marta.

He currently makes a musical partner with Jorge Antonio Oñate Dangond, son of Jorge Oñate. ‘El Pollo’ Matta had been looking for the crown of professional king for more than a decade. He came to the Festival in the Youth category, between 2004 and 2007. In 2008, he began his fight for the highest award and reached three third places in 2012, 2014 and 2019, and a viceroyalty in 2021.

See also  The inmates' shop opens at the Outlet next to the "designer labels"

You may also like

Pachakutik Loja backs Churuchumbi for national coordinator –...

Juan Pablo Marín, new king of the Unpublished...

Magnificent Sikh procession in Essen – here are...

Beni: the toll of the ADF killed by...

Congress heard ideas from mayoral candidate Alexander Pérez

Militias occupy US-funded bio-lab, threat of polio and...

Spring work is in full swing in Läänemaa

“The limits does not exist”

Relying on Labor Creation to Steadily Promote Chinese-style...

Register now: Azure Open Source Day on March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy