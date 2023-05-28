At last! Las Delicias bridge inaugurated

Finally, the objective of solving the perceived need for mobility and communication in the departments of Tolima and Huila in the area between Baraya (Huila) and Alpujarra (Tolima), with the construction of the Las Delicias suspension bridge, over the Cabrera river is a reality.

This was highlighted by Juan Pablo García Poveda, Secretary of Planning and Tics of Tolima, in the protocol delivery ceremony that took place in this border area the previous Saturday. “This occasion is the opportunity to show the word articulation, here the department of Tolima and the department of Huila, taking advantage of the resources of the general royalty system, have made this suspension bridge. This bridge allows to improve the mobility between the two departments with a very important characteristic, this bridge has a length of about 75 meters with a double track mobility and a width of approximately 7.6 meters”.

The work contracted in 2017, was stopped for 7 years due to irregularities in the studies and designs, of which 3 years it took the Departmental Government to finish the bridge and put it into operation, led it to carry out a series of readjustments with budget additions that exceeded $2.8 billion.

The Secretary of Roads and Infrastructure of the department, highlighted the benefit that this great work will bring to the municipalities of northern Huila. “The municipalities of Baraya, Colombia and Villavieja in our territory are the most benefited because they connect with the municipalities of Alpujarra, Dolores and Purificación in Tolima. This is connectivity, it is development for our region and today it is a reality that the Las Delicias vehicular bridge is at the service of the entire community”.

It may interest you: Bet on mental health is led by Huila

The mayor of the municipality of Alpujarra in Tolima, Albeiro Trujillo, referred to the economic dynamics that occurs between the two departments, highlighting that the work will allow further growth. “The municipality of Alpujarra historically since it was part of the canton of the city of Neiva developed its trade with the department of Huila, and it does so because its topographical and road conditions are ideal, because its proximity to the city of Neiva is just hour and forty minutes on a road in passable conditions all year round, and also because it is a city that has all the services that a first class city provides. This is how the people of Alpujarra do all the marketing part”.

For his part, Ismael Lara, a resident of the village of El Gramal, stood out. “The meaning of this bridge is great because it is the unbottling of the department of Huila with Tolima and we thank God that he allowed no accidents to occur in the development of the works.”

At present, the outgoing departmental government must in the following months assume the improvement of the curve in the access road to the bridge.