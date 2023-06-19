At last the agreement with the ELN, in the right direction

After comings and goings on June 6, a ceasefire agreement or bilateral truce with the ELN was signed in Havana, Cuba, for 6 months, which will gradually be developed, de-escalating the actions and should enter into force. full in the first days of August. It is a step in the right direction and we are pleased to record that substantial fact.

El Cesar, particularly the central south, has been affected by the actions of that organization for a long time, and although they have been diminished in the last 20 years, its important rearguard in the Catatumbo area, a coca-growing region in expansion in the In the last decade, his support from Venezuela and the corridor towards the Bolívar gold zone, has given him the air to stay on several feet; in addition to the recent breath of air resulting from the vagueness and diffuse messages about the role of the Public Force that, according to the best ‘pazeologist’ analysts in the country, until now the Petro government has had in the implementation of the so-called ‘total peace’ ‘. These events have manifested themselves in kidnappings in the department, of which at least one recent one could be attributed to that rebel organization. We can only hope that the ceasefire is truly a cessation of hostilities against sectors of the population, through threats, extortion or kidnapping.

The ELN is a fairly federated organization whose central command capacity has been questioned, unlike the extinct FARC, and a special effort must be made for its commitment to materialize and the government forces themselves will have to carry out complex management Well, we are in a period in which there has not yet been a concentration of Elena troops in a territory, it seems to be made up of small flexible and clandestine armed nuclei and they are in a territorial dispute with other armed groups such as the FARC dissidents, the Clan of Gulf and armed combos at the service of drug trafficking. Last Friday the clashes in the Corinto area in the north of Cauca between elenos and dissidents were red-hot. However, it is worth remembering that at the end of the Santos government there was a bilateral cessation of a few months with the ELN, and his experience will serve to avoid mistakes.

On this occasion, the work of monitoring, information and verification will be headed by the Catholic Church and the United Nations Organization. Hopefully it has the appropriate instruments to act wisely and effectively. We will delve into the social participation agreement later.

When President Duque broke the agreements with the ELN – as a result of a devious attack against the police in Bogotá – and with Cuba, which had generously lent its sovereign territory to facilitate peace talks, we expressed in this space our total disagreement. We appreciate that even in the midst of pain, the talks should be persisted, as President Santos had done with the FARC, and the ELN itself at the end of his government, facing situations of conflict and death. It is never too late for peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

