Several weeks ago it had been said by the Educational Coverage Directorate of the Pereira mayor’s office that school transportation would be provided for the second week of March. Given the non-compliance, the students from Combia and Arabia decided to go to the de facto avenues to express their discomfort with the issue.

“Although the commitment to the students, especially those from Arabia, was that the road was not going to be covered again and that they were only going to carry out cultural activities, they did not comply and after visiting them, they did it again, but the transportation arrived this week,” said Ancizar Ortiz.

The company that complied with the requirements of Colombia Compra Eficiente is the Unión Temporal Andino Pereira, a company from Bogotá, which last year was also in charge of providing this service. “We here in Arabia needed three routes and they fulfilled us. The buses are in very good condition and comfortable,” said the student leader from Arabia.

Combia students started to drop the bullshit a week ago too. “The delay lies in the fact that the company cannot bring its own fleet, but as soon as they sign the contract they arrive in the region to hire the vehicles,” Ortiz explained, to which he was asked why they did not tell the educational community that. to avoid disagreements and protests. “Every year you live the same thing,” he replied.

The last to receive the service were the students from La Bella, who received it two days before leaving for Holy Week, but for them the problem has not been completely solved, since the route must go through the section of the collapse And although there is already a green light for the solution, the blockage was with the management of Parks and Arborization due to the removal of three trees that, according to what was known, did not know of their existence.