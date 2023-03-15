Home News At least 11 dead in explosion at a coal mine in Colombia
News

At least 11 dead in explosion at a coal mine in Colombia

by admin
At least 11 dead in explosion at a coal mine in Colombia
Colombia
PHOTO Carlos Ramírez / AFP

At least 11 people died and 10 more are trapped after an explosion inside a coal mine tunnel in central Colombia, the governor of the Cundinamarca department reported Wednesday.

The incident in the municipality of Sutatausa was due to the accumulation of gases that exploded from a spark generated by a worker’s pick, Governor Nicolás García told Blu Radio.

“There are 11 people found dead and we are still in the search and rescue of the 10 that remain,” he added.

The explosion was generated on Tuesday night in six legal mines “that communicate with each other.”

The trapped miners are 900 meters deep, making it difficult for the more than 100 rescuers who are working with picks to search, according to García.

“Every minute that passes is less oxygen time” and it is “quite difficult” to find them alive, lamented the governor.

Images shared in local media show firefighters and workers from the disaster care authority operating at the entrances to the mines. Around, a handful of people await information about their relatives since dawn.

Mining tragedies are frequent in Colombia, especially in illegal tunnels in Cundinamarca and other departments in the center of the country.

The accumulation of gases is the most common reason for accidents.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!
See also  Drunk at the wheel, almost two licenses collected a day in the Marca: 718 in 2022

You may also like

Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is...

Maryam Nawaz is behind President’s audio leak: Shibli...

Diego Trujillo and Lina Arango: This was their...

the causal link and the contributing causes

Pakistani politics, lost to the Americans?

The daughter of Diomedes Díaz who was never...

Jiang Yanyong: The military doctor who took the...

Smart and designer holiday homes in the United...

Elon Musk plans to build his own city...

Research on artificial meat advances

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy