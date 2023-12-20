Home » At least 118 dead and 600 injured in earthquake in China, hundreds of people still missing
At least 118 dead and 600 injured in earthquake in China, hundreds of people still missing

At least 118 people were killed in a major earthquake in northern China on Monday evening. The magnitude 5.9 earthquake is the country’s deadliest in the past decade. 600 were also injured.

The quake occurred shortly before midnight on Monday evening at a depth of ten kilometers, about a hundred kilometers from Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu. The provinces of Gansu and Qinghai were particularly affected. At least 105 people in total have died in Gansu, while in neighboring Qinghai the number of deaths is currently 13.

Thousands of rescue workers are searching for people trapped under the rubble in freezing temperatures. In the worst affected district of Jishishan it is about -13 degrees. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for every effort to save people. Authorities warn of the dangers of aftershocks.

Earthquakes occur regularly in China. In August there was a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in the east of the country. 23 people were injured and several buildings collapsed.

