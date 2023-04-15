Home » At least 13 dead in bus crash in India
At least 13 dead in bus crash in India

by admin
The remains of the passenger bus provide a glimpse of the accident. Foto: Uncredited/AP


A bus has reportedly fallen down a cliff near Mumbai. Not all people transported survived – children are also among the dead.

At least 13 people have been killed in a bus accident in India. The bus went off the road about 55 kilometers southeast of the metropolis of Mumbai early this morning and fell into a gorge about 150 meters deep, local media reported. Children are among the dead. At least 25 people were injured.

The rescue work continued in the afternoon. Videos on social networks showed how emergency services abseiled down a steep slope. The bus was recovered with a crane, the ANI news agency reported. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, it said.



