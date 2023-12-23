Home » At least 14 dead and 24 injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague
News

At least 14 dead and 24 injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague

by admin
At least 14 dead and 24 injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague

A shooting at Charles University in Prague left at least 14 dead and 24 injured this Thursday, December 21. The alleged perpetrator of the attack, a man of unknown identity, was killed by the Police.

The shooting occurred in the building of the Faculty of Arts of the Carolina University, located in the central Jan Palach Square. The attacker, who barricaded himself on the roof of the building, began shooting at students and teachers.

Police responded to the shooting and surrounded the building. The attacker refused to surrender and was shot dead by the officers.

The attack left at least 14 dead and 24 injured. Of the injured, 11 are in serious condition.

The father of the alleged attacker was found dead in his home hours before the shooting. Authorities believe the attack was an act of revenge.

The shooting shocked the Czech Republic, a country with a relatively low history of gun violence.

Reactions:

Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda called the shooting “a terrorist attack.” Prime Minister Piatr Fiala suspended his agenda to address the emergency.

Charles University is one of the oldest in Europe and is located very close to Jan-Palach Square, one of the most touristic areas in the center of Prague.

See also  Cryptocurrency Adoption in Cyprus Boosted by Bybit License Approval By CoinTelegraph

You may also like

The United States detained 242,000 migrants at the...

Prosecutor’s Office monitors abandoned minors at El Dorado...

National Fiscal Work Conference: Proactive fiscal policy will...

wo Stock Exchange Lounge: Nike | Intel |...

Nuevo San Vicente Subdivision delivers deeds to its...

They ask for justice after the death of...

CEO behind Ozempic is person of the year...

Former justice minister Van Quickenborne violated his own...

Choco native John Arias, the third best player...

The Provincial CPPCC held the 27th enlarged meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy