At least 14 dead and 24 injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague

A shooting at Charles University in Prague left at least 14 dead and 24 injured this Thursday, December 21. The alleged perpetrator of the attack, a man of unknown identity, was killed by the Police.

The shooting occurred in the building of the Faculty of Arts of the Carolina University, located in the central Jan Palach Square. The attacker, who barricaded himself on the roof of the building, began shooting at students and teachers.

Police responded to the shooting and surrounded the building. The attacker refused to surrender and was shot dead by the officers.

The attack left at least 14 dead and 24 injured. Of the injured, 11 are in serious condition.

The father of the alleged attacker was found dead in his home hours before the shooting. Authorities believe the attack was an act of revenge.

The shooting shocked the Czech Republic, a country with a relatively low history of gun violence.

Reactions:

Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda called the shooting “a terrorist attack.” Prime Minister Piatr Fiala suspended his agenda to address the emergency.

Charles University is one of the oldest in Europe and is located very close to Jan-Palach Square, one of the most touristic areas in the center of Prague.

