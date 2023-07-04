At least 17 mayors in Ecuador need police security

The Association of Municipalities of Ecuador (AME) and the Ministry of Interior evaluate the risk profiles of the sectional authorities. At least 17 mayors need police security for now.

There are 221 mayors’ offices throughout the country and the authorities must define who, due to threats or other alerts, could become the target of attacks.

In accordance with Johnny Firmatdirector of AME, “surely there will be more” those who need the shelter. For now, he proposes that the police and military entity train private personnel hired by some mayors.

The training, according to CompanyIt would be in terms of handling weapons. There are no details of who, but it is known that there are authorities that already have private protection.

In the case of the mayor of daule, Wilson CañizaresThere are reports of threats. And the suspects would be fully identified.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, canizares It already has the protection of two police officers “because its risk analysis determines it so.” Regarding the intimidating calls, it is anticipated that they could be made from the Litoral Penitentiary.

Zapata explained that the mayor “has made a request for issues inside the prison” and Snai I would already be working on the investigations.

