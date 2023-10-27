At least 18 killed in shootings at Lewiston, Maine: Here’s what we know about the victims

Mass Shooting Leaves 18 Dead and 13 Injured in Lewiston, Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (CNN) — Tragedy struck the town of Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire, leaving 18 people dead and 13 injured, according to state governor Janet Mills.

As authorities work to identify the victims, heartbreaking details are emerging about the lives lost in the shooting. Here’s what we know so far:

Tricia Asselin, 53, was working part-time at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston when she was fatally shot at a local bowling alley. Asselin’s brother, DJ Johnson, revealed that she bravely ran up to the counter and called 911 before being shot. Described as the “rock of the family,” Asselin was known for her calming presence and was always there for her loved ones.

Joseph Walker, a city councilman from Auburn, Maine, lost his son, Joseph Walker, in the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston. Joseph, the bar manager, reportedly grabbed a knife and attempted to confront the shooter in an effort to save others. Leroy Walker, grief-stricken father and councilman, remembered his son as a well-loved member of the community.

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees when he was tragically killed. MacFarlane, a member of the local deaf community, was well-known for being a trailblazer in his community, being one of the first deaf individuals in Vermont to obtain a commercial driver’s license. He was also an avid motorcycle rider and cherished spending time with his dog, named M&M.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 39, was also playing in the cornhole tournament when the gunman opened fire. Described as the nicest person you’ll ever meet, Brewer-Ross loved playing cornhole and spending time with friends. He was a doting father to his two-year-old daughter, Elle, and his absence will be keenly felt by his family.

Arthur Strout, affectionately known as “Artie,” was also present at Schemengees when the shooting occurred. His father, Arthur Bernard, received the devastating news shortly after leaving the venue. Bernard had been with his son just minutes before the incident unfolded. Strout’s family had initially hoped he was in the hospital, but were tragically informed of his death on Thursday.

The impact of this tragic event has rippled through the community, leaving friends, family, and neighbors stunned and searching for answers. Calls for action to prevent further acts of violence are growing louder, as communities question why this continues to happen.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the community comes together in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

CNN’s Natalie Barr and Caroll Alvarado contributed reporting to this publication.

