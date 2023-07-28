AT LEAST 19 CASES OF CHICKENPOX IN MILITARY COLLEGE « cde News

ENCARNACIÓN (special envoy) The Ministry of Health reported an outbreak of chickenpox in a military school in San Juan del Paraná, detecting 19 cases of the disease.

The Ministry of Health reported an outbreak of chickenpox at the Encarnación Military College for Non-Commissioned Officers. In total, 19 cases of the disease were recorded. Chickenpox is a contagious disease characterized by skin rashes. It causes a rash with blisters, itching, fever, tiredness, and headache.

All those affected are in isolation and none are seriously ill. Some 11 are isolated in the military establishment and eight in their respective homes.

From the General Directorate of Health Surveillance they explained that they are registering outbreaks of chickenpox that are common at this time of year.

“We are entering a season where the appearance of chickenpox outbreaks is typical, especially in closed populations, such as the case of the barracks,” explained Dr. Guillermo Sequera, general director of Health Surveillance.

He also mentioned that after a decade of the introduction of the vaccine to the regular scheme, there is a progressive decrease in cases.

In turn, it reported that the outbreak identified at the military college began approximately 10 days ago and none of those affected were serious or required hospitalization.

People who were exposed to the infection are under observation, in case any evolution of the disease is detected. Chickenpox, after 21 days of exposure, can cause the disease.

So far this year, there have been 500 confirmed cases of chickenpox in the country. In Central and Capital there are more than 200 cases and in Ñeembucú two cases.

Historical shows reduction of cases

Vaccination against chickenpox in the country began in 2013 and the scheme consisted of a single dose and was applied at 15 months of life.

As of 2020, the second dose indicated at 5 years of age was included. “From this, we see few cases of chickenpox in the cohorts of children,” explained Sequera.

However, he declared that the infection continues to be registered in the adolescent fringe and in young people between 18 and 24 years of age. He highlighted that outbreaks of the disease occur every year, mainly in overcrowded places.

“Looking at the national history of chickenpox, we are having fewer cases due to vaccination campaigns where cohorts of people immune to the disease are being generated,” he said.

