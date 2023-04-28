At Least 19 People Killed in Russian Attacks Today in Ukraine

At least twelve people were killed this Friday in massive Russian missile attacks on the city of Uman, in central Ukraine, and on Dnipro, in the east, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

The number of fatalities in Uman rose to 17, official sources specified through the Ukrinform portal, while rescue teams continue to search for missing persons or survivors among the rubble of a building that was bombed.

FILE IMAGE: A local resident walks past a building destroyed by a Russian military strike

The spokesman for the Ukrainian presidency Mikhailo Podolyak stressed on his Twitter account that the Uman attack affected a block of multi-story buildings, “where families with children slept peacefully” and that 11 people were also injured. In Dnipro, the city’s mayor, Boris Filatov, reported the death of a woman and her three-year-old son as a result of the Russian attack. The Ukrainian capital kyiv was also hit by several missiles with no known casualties for the moment.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak noted that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 23 missiles Russia launched and called for sanctions on “countries that help Russia” circumvent restrictions to “buy Western chips to produce missiles.” ” with which to attack Ukraine.

The president of the Ukrainians has condemned the Russian attack this morning with missiles against several Ukrainian cities, which has left, for the moment, fatalities in Dnipro and Uman. Zelensky has urged the international community to respond and has ensured that “every act of evil against the country brings the terrorist State closer to failure and to being punished, not the other way around, as they think.”