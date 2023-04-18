Home » At least 2 dead by landslide in Pakistan – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
by admin

This early Tuesday morning, a lightning strike caused a huge landslide on a major highway in northwest Pakistan, close to the border with Afghanistan. So far, the authorities report two dead, eight injured and dozens of buried trucks.

Police officer Ishrat Khan reported that the Fire Departments are already in the affected area carrying out rescue work. As he pointed out, it is still unknown how many people may have been buried under the ground.

“The landslide took place around two o’clock today on the main highway connecting Pakistan to Afghanistan,” the Torkham Pass, Khan said.

A large number of trucks were queuing at that time on the newly built highway.

“Due to the drilling work and the use of heavy machinery for road construction, there were already cracks in the wall built on the mountainside,” an official said.

Avalanches are frequent in the region, which borders Afghanistan, and the rains leave significant personal and material damage every year in the countries of South Asia, especially during the monsoon period between June and September.

