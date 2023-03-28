Home News At least 20 Mecca pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
At least 20 Mecca pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

At least 20 Mecca pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

At least 20 Mecca pilgrims have died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. As the Saudi TV channel Al Ekhbariya reports, the bus on Monday in the southern province of Asir on the way to Mecca collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire. 29 people were injured. Video images from Al Ekhbariya show a completely burned vehicle. According to previous information, technical problems should be the reason for the accident. As the broadcaster further reports, the victims of the bus accident have different nationalities.

The disaster falls in the first week of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, when many Muslims undertake the so-called short pilgrimage to Mecca, Umrah in Arabic. On June 26th begins the great pilgrimage, Hajj, for which millions of believers make the pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba in Mecca. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Again and again there are long traffic jams on the roads towards Mecca and bus accidents during the pilgrimage season. For example, in October 2019, 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Medina.

