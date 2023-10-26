At least 22 dead in a massive attack in the United States: the perpetrator is a fugitive

At least 22 dead and between 50 and 60 injured, you have left two so far shootings in the United States.

These were registered in the city of Lewiston, in the state of Maine. The first was in a lottery sales place and the second in a restaurant.

A single person, identified as Robert Card, has been identified as the cause of this massacre.

The suspect is a fugitive and hundreds of agents are searching for him in a large deployment that continues.

Authorities have confirmed that the death toll could increase due to the seriousness of most of the injured.

It would be about deadliest shooting so far this year in the United States, one of the worst in the country’s recent history and the deadliest in the entire history of the state of Maine.

This is the mass shooting with the highest number of fatalities this year in the country, where 565 armed attacks have been recorded in 2023, including this one in Maine.

This is according to data collected by The Gun Violence Archive, an organization that documents gun violence in the United States.

The events began shortly before 7:00 p.m. on last Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, Mike Sauschuck, limited himself to giving the name of Robert R. Card.

He described him as a “person of interest,” but did not specify the number of fatalities or injuries and warned that the information could change quickly.

In images posted on social media by the sheriff’s office, a man with an assault rifle can be seen entering the lottery sales office.

He wears a brown jacket and dark pants.

Authorities also shared the image of a parked white car that has been attributed to the main suspect.

Card is known to have been born in April 1983 in the nearby town of Bowdoin.

He had a firearms handling instructor certificate, who was a soldier currently in the US Army Reserve.

According to local press citing police sources, he suffered from mental health problems and spent two weeks this summer in a mental health center.

He had threatened to carry out a shooting at the National Guard base in Saco, Maine. So far the attack he carried out has left 22 dead.

CNN adds that police have reported that the perpetrator had reported “hearing voices.”

Authorities have asked the people of Androscoggin County to stay home.

Classes have been suspended in all centers in a dozen municipalities, including the town of Bowdoin, about 22 kilometers from Lewiston.

More than one hundred local and federal agents continue to search for the person identified as the perpetrator of the two shootings, described as “armed and dangerous” and who remains on the run.

