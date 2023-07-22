At least 4 vehicles were damaged when several trees fell on them in the parking lot of the Crown Plaza hotel – Diario La Página

At least 4 vehicles that were parked in the parking lot of the Crown Plaza Hotel, in the Escalón neighborhood, of this capital, were seriously damaged after several trees fell after the heavy rains and winds recorded in recent hours.

Citizens on social networks reported that the storms were accompanied by hail.

For its part, the Ministry of the Environment reported electrical storms accompanied by strong gusts of wind in the southern part of La Libertad, the city of Santa Ana and surroundings, Sonsonate, and parts of Chalatenango, moving to the southwest, as well as electrical storms in areas of San Vicente and La Paz.

The MARN observatory also called on motorists to drive with caution, especially in the Los Chorros section of the Pan-American highway in case of possible landslides and rockfalls.

