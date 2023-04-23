at least 6,000 workers are needed for the agricultural and tourist season, three times those assigned – Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – In Emilia-Romagna we need three times as many workers seasonal foreigners for the agricultural and tourist-hotel sectors. Those assigned by the Dpcm ‘flows’ of the Government, just over 2 thousand, are insufficient for the needs and, based on what is estimated by the employers’ associations, this quota satisfies around a fifth of the requirement expressed by the regional agricultural and hotel tourism sectors.

In a region where the unemployment rate is 5%, so much so that it is considered physiological, therefore the 2,095 people assigned are largely insufficient to face both the season agricola of the collection, be that touristboth on the doorstep, putting many other sectors in difficulty.

In summary, it is the heart of the request that arose from Pact for Work and Climatemade up of 60 representative realities of the Emilia-Romagna territorial system, which sent a request to the Executive where you are asked to intervenewhen updating the Decree and, taking into consideration the real needs indicated by the regional entrepreneurial system, that the share of seasonal workers in Emilia-Romagna be increased.

The letter was addressed to ministers Adolfo Urso (Business and Made in Italy), Marina Elvira Calderone (Labour and Social Policies), Francesco Lollobrigida (Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry), Daniela Santanché (Tourism) and Matteo Piantendosi ( Internal).

The Table also expresses “concern about the risk which significantly increases it exploitation of people forced to live clandestinely and, with it, the practice of undeclared work and illegal hiring, to the detriment of regular work. To this end, the table also deems it urgent to allocate the resources to be allocated to Local Authorities for the implementation of all the interventions useful for promoting social integration and access to fundamental rights”.

The Emilia-Romagna system also requests the overall scrolling of the lists of non-seasonal foreign workers, with respect to which – following the click day of last March 27 – the Emilia-Romagna companies have made 5 thousand requests.

The Region and the signatories of the Pact for Employment and for the Climate express “full willingness to start a confrontation with the Government useful for tackling these problems, implementing policies to support the quality of work, particularly in sectors characterized by strong seasonality, identifying a structural solution for entries that allows sustainable growth of the regional and national production system, promoting quality employment and compliance with the law, contrasting irregular work and the phenomena of serious labor exploitation by all means, also through the correct application of the collective labor agreements signed by the comparatively most representative organizations at national level”.

Gianni Boselli