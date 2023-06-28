Home » At least 8 people killed in less than five hours
At least 8 people killed in less than five hours

At least 8 people were killed in different sectors of Guayaquil in less than five hours. All the events were recorded during the afternoon and night of Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Around 8:00 p.m., the police came to the area. The gray hairin the Balerio Stadium Cooperativein it northwest of Guayaquilafter armed men murdered four people who were in the place.

According to the first inquiries, the deceased were parked on their motorcycles when they were shot by the attackers. In addition, another person was injured.

At the site, the police collected at least 40 ballistic evidence, it is presumed that one of the four deceased was the target, so the others would be collateral victims.

Roberto Santamariahead of the district New Prosperina, said that they handle several hypotheses of the violent act. However, he specified that they will carry out the respective inquiries to find those responsible for all the people murdered in the Main Port.

Also, on the Of. Casuarina, near the sector known as the Entrada de la Ocho, another person was assassinated in the hit-and-run style. Two armed men aboard a motorcycle fired eight shots at the victim.

Although an operation was immediately launched to find the attackers, Santa Maria confirmed that there is no detainee.

While, in the Santiaguito de Roldós Cooperativein it on Guayaquila 22-year-old man and his 21-year-old wife were also killed by men on a trike.

Preliminarily, it was learned that the incident occurred in the midst of a shooting and would be related to drug-criminal organizations that operate in the area. The victims were transferred to a health home, but only their death was confirmed.

Finally, in the sector of Forest of, armed men recorded the moment that they ended the life of a 27-year-old young man, while he was playing soccer in a park in the sector. In the video you can hear the multiple detonations that the attackers made and then fled the site aboard a motorcycle.

