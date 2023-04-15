Home » At least four injured after a traffic accident in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

At least four injured after a traffic accident in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

A traffic accident was recorded this Saturday on 6th South Avenue and José Mariano Méndez street, in Santa Ana, where a public transport bus and a private vehicle were involved.

According to the authorities, at least four people were taken to care centers, and five received medical attention at the scene of the accident.

For their part, the Rescue Commandos treated an injured woman identified as Reyna Gonzales, 31, who was transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital and two others were taken to the ISSS.

The PNC arrived at the scene to inspect the road accident and carry out the corresponding investigations, to determine how this incident occurred.

See also  Emergency Management Department: National security situation is generally stable during the Qingming holiday - Xianning Net

You may also like

Venezuelan NGO affirms that armed groups killed 9,465...

James Rodríguez’s stock price plummeted

France’s pension law passes constitutional review By Reuters

“We need to regulate the proper use of...

Collision between a motorcycle and a truck leaves...

the European association — Enterprises is born

The youth group “La Base” raises its voice...

What is happening in the Police?

“Emergency smart working. The impact on some contractual...

Music: Barbara Kanam announces the release of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy