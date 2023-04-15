At least four injured after a traffic accident in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

A traffic accident was recorded this Saturday on 6th South Avenue and José Mariano Méndez street, in Santa Ana, where a public transport bus and a private vehicle were involved.

According to the authorities, at least four people were taken to care centers, and five received medical attention at the scene of the accident.

For their part, the Rescue Commandos treated an injured woman identified as Reyna Gonzales, 31, who was transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital and two others were taken to the ISSS.

The PNC arrived at the scene to inspect the road accident and carry out the corresponding investigations, to determine how this incident occurred.