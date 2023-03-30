Mourning in Norte de Santander: the national Army confirmed, in the last few hours, that around the early hours of this Wednesday the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) bombed a military unit that killed at least nine soldiers who were part of the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 1.

The events occurred in the municipality of El Carmen, in the village of Villa Nueva. In addition to the deceased, at least 18 more young people were also injured. According to the first information, the victims were patrolling that northern Santander municipality when they were approached by the subversives who, apparently, would have opened fire indiscriminately and with handcrafted devices they launched against the military.

While the authorities went to the scene of the massacre, the wounded soldiers were urgently transported to assistance centers in Cúcuta to save their lives.

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, repudiated what happened and gave details of the armed attack: “Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people,” the president asserted.

Sources from the Military Forces confirmed that the wounded soldiers not only have several health conditions, but also have shrapnel from the explosives and some of them are stunned by the noise of the ELN war material.

This fact is attributed, according to the National Army, to members of the Camilo Torres guerrilla front that today is negotiating Total Peace with the National Government; However, for now, the ELN delegation has not ruled on the matter, while various voices of protest are demanding that President Petro suspend negotiations after this violent event was recorded.

At this time, the commander of the National Army, Major General Luis Mauricio Ospina Gutiérrez, travels to the scene of the events to give instructions. It must be remembered that several regions of Norte de Santander have been hit by the still cemented armed conflict with different criminal structures.

For example, on March 16, several soldiers were cordoned off by the guerrillas in the vicinity of Tibú, Norte de Santander, in the sector known as Agua la Sal. There, various artisanal explosives were detonated but, fortunately, on that occasion they did not There were injured people.

“At the time there were no effects on our military personnel or the civilian population, only some damage to our vehicles,” the Army said at the time.

Reactions to the new attack

For now, Defense Minister Iván Velásquez has not ruled on the bombing of nine soldiers. However, from different political fronts the murder of the soldiers and NCOs has been lamented.

“We reject the vile murder of our military in #Catatumbo, including 7 soldiers and 2 non-commissioned officers, in a criminal action by the ELN. We spare no effort to save the lives of the injured. We accompany their families in these difficult times”, they assured from the social networks of the Military Forces, in which they announced that they will take the situation before the peace and human rights organizations.

The mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, also reacted to this sad news and left a very hard slap on the ears both to the Petro government, as well as to the guerrillas, who today return to sow terror in Colombia.

“I emphatically condemn the murder of our soldiers in Catatumbo for criminalizing them from the ELN. The more peace they offer them, the more they murder! In Bogotá, ELN murdered 22 Police cadets in 2019 and 1 year ago, in front of 33 FARC, murdered 2 children. You have to take care of Colombia! Justice, not impunity,” said the capital’s president.

Opposition sectors ask the Government to take action on the matter as soon as possible and stop the killing of public servants.

“Solidarity with the families of our heroes of the Homeland, assassinated by the ELN in Catatumbo, the same ones who say they are “building peace”. Is there a bigger farce than talking about peace while kidnapping and murdering?” questioned Senator María Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center. with Infobae

Related