At least one girl killed in the attack on a school in Brazil

At least one girl was killed this Monday in an attack at a school in Cambé, in the Brazilian state of Paraná, reports G1, citing the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu). Likewise, another 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and his condition is serious.

According to the Military Police, the attacker, a 21-year-old former student, allegedly went to the school to request some documents and began shooting.

Upon arrival at the Professor Helena Kolody State College, the agents detained the attacker.

The Government of Paraná decreed three days of official mourning for the tragedy.

Brazil has registered a wave of attacks against schools this year that has put the authorities on alert. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced in April a package of 3,000 million reais (about 600 million dollars) for states and municipalities to try to deal with these attacks.

The proliferation of hate through the internet and arms policies – which gained momentum during the administration of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro – are at the center of the problem.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, ordered an investigation into the Nazi and neo-Nazi organizations in the networks, and allocated 150 million reais (30 million dollars) to reinforce security around the centers. .

A study carried out by the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) counted 23 attacks -24, if this Monday is added- with extreme violence in schools, most of them public, in the last 20 years in Brazil.

In these two decades, 25 students have died, four teachers, two education professionals and five attackers. with RT

