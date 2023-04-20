Home » At least three dead and four trapped leaves mine explosion
At least three dead and four trapped leaves mine explosion

At least three dead and four trapped leaves mine explosion

rescue organizations recovered the lifeless bodies of three of the seven miners who were trapped after the explosion this Thursdays in a coal mine in the municipality of Cucunubá, in Cundinamarca, official sources reported.

“Unfortunately, the official report from the Unified Command Post (PMU) reports the discovery of three lifeless miners in Cucunubá. The mining rescue team continues the search for the four missing people,” said the governor of the department of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García. .

According to the information, the explosion occurred at 1:00 local time (6:00 GMT) in the El Roble and El Manto minesand it could have been, according to local media, due to the accumulation of gas in those galleries that, according to the authorities, are legal.

Governor García also reported that in the first rescue actions “four trapped miners were taken out alive.”

The four miners are fine, but they were taken to the Ubaté hospital “for assessment.”

This accident occurs a month after another explosion on March 14 in a network of mines in the same department, in the town of Sutatausa, claimed the lives of 21 miners.

that tragedy was triggered by an explosion, presumably due to the accumulation of gases, that shook the underground galleries, interconnected with each other, where more than a hundred miners usually work.

Tragedies like these are recurring in Colombia, where coal deposits abound, mainly in the departments of Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Norte de Santander and Caldas, which are generally exploited without the necessary safety conditions, causing accidents.

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), during the last decade there were at least 1,262 mining accidents in Colombia that claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

