At least three dead and six injured after shooting in Kansas, United States

Three people were killed and six wounded in a shooting at a clandestine party outside a car shop early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas Police Department spokesman Jake Becchina reported that the shooting occurred on the northwest corner of East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue at about 4:30 in the morning.

“The meeting was held outside of an auto shop business that is known for hosting informal gatherings after hours,” Becchina shared.

The fatalities were identified as Jasity Strong, 28; Camden Brown, 29; and Nikko A. Manning, 22.

Residents told officers that more than 40 gunshots were heard at the time of the incident.

