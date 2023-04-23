At Luppi a spring afternoon with lots of reading for the little ones

ALDO LUPPI LIBRARY – Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 5 pm readings for children in via Arginone 320 (Porotto). Registrations open





The Wednesday afternoon appointments continue with the readings of ‘Belle storie’ for the little ones at the Aldo Luppi municipal library in Porotto (via Arginone 320, Ferrara).

The next April 26th at 5pm the volunteer readers Elisa and Alice will read many exciting and engaging stories for all the children present.

The meeting is free to participate with reservation to be made by calling 0532 731957 or by writing to [email protected]

► The complete program of cultural events at the Luppi library and in the other municipal libraries of Ferrara can be found on the page:









