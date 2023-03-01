Urso “Beginning of the journey. A reform bill by the end of the year”

The working table was activated today at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy which will have to contribute to the programmatic guidelines on the Spacein the presence of the minister in charge of space and aerospace policies, Adolfo bearthe head of the office for space and aerospace policies of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Elena Grifoni Winters, and the military adviser to the Prime Minister, Franco Federici.

At the table “Towards the new government guidelines on space” over fifty experts and representatives of institutions, universities and businesses took part, outlining the first guidelines useful for drafting the National Space Policy Strategic Document (DSPSN) and the Strategic Vision Document for Space (DVSS) which are projected on the medium and long-term, as required by the 2018 law.

Minister Urso, in thanking those present for the contribution they will give to the drafting of the guidelines, also reiterated his intention to work on a overall rearrangement of the space sector, all the more significant in the face of the global challenge fielded by other players.

“The work of reorganizing sector policies – declared Urso in his speech – will lead to a far-reaching draft law by the end of the year, in line with the rules already in force at European and multilateral level and to protect national interests in the space sector, so as to fill a legislative gap that has lasted for too many years . In Europe, in fact, in the meantime, eleven countries have prepared a national reference legislation, especially important for regulating the action and investments of private individuals”.