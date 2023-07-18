At Mimit the first meeting of the Foreign Investment Attraction Committee (CAIE)

Urso: “Italy is a country to invest in today”

The meeting of the Foreign Investment Attraction Committee (CAIE). At the meeting, chaired by Minister Adolfo bear in the role of president of the CAIE, the Minister of Institutional Reforms, Elisabetta, participated Box yourselfthe Deputy Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, and the undersecretaries Lucia Albano (MEF) and Maria Tripodi (MAECI) and representatives of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, ICE, Invitalia, Sace and Cassa Deposits and Loans.

During the meeting, the first since the new technical secretariat was set up, the operational structure of the Committee was presented and the main investment projects currently under study by the CAIE.

During his opening speech, Minister Urso highlighted the importance of renewing the Committee and its role. “Finally – commented Urso – thanks to the new instruments introduced, such as the Sportello Unico, we can now intervene and, if necessary, replace ourselves in the event of bureaucratic inertia on the part of the individual Administrations. Furthermore, the organizational structure of this Committee, which sees representatives of key ministries, shows the full unity of this executive. We want to show – he concluded – that Italy is the best country in which to invest today”.

