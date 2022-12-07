Home News At minus 40°C, there is a magical unfreezing river in Inner Mongolia–fast technology–technology changes the future
At minus 40°C, there is a magical unfreezing river in Inner Mongolia–fast technology–technology changes the future

At minus 40°C, there is a magical unfreezing river in Inner Mongolia

Recently, with the arrival of a new round of cold air, the temperature in Erguna, a small border city in Inner Mongolia, dropped below -40°C for several consecutive days, and everything was frozen and covered with snow.

but,In the Galaga Wetland Reserve, there is an unfrozen river that is still flowing, with aquatic plants growing in the water, and the river is steaming hot. It has become a favorite of tourists and photography enthusiasts from all over the world.

It is known that due toThere are warm springs underground, so even if the surface temperature reaches -40°C, this section of the river will not freezeAlong the river, forest rime and snow rime viewing belts are formed.

The upper and lower reaches of the “Unfrozen River” are frozen for three feet. Only this section is not frozen. There are many such river sections in the local area. frozen river.

