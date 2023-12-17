At Mugello the Christmas tree made up of 213 tractors is a world record – News

The Mugello racetrack in Scarperia (Florence) lit a Christmas tree made up of 213 tractors from Mugello, upper Mugello and many other areas of Tuscany. The large number of vehicles, never before have so many been used, will allow the breeders and farmers who organized the event to be included in the Guinness world record. The previous record of 131 tractors dates back to last year and was built in the province of Milan.



The event also made it possible to raise money for Casa di Marta, a residence located near the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence, which will be inaugurated in 2024 and which will be the future reference center for pediatric palliative care in Tuscany, intended to welcome children with complex chronic pathologies and accompany them, together with their families, in the delicate phase of transition from hospitalization to returning home. Nearly 10,000 people attended the show and at the end of the event were able to dine in the circuit pits where the volunteers had set up a rich free buffet, the proceeds of which will be donated to Casa Marta.



