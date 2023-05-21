At Perpetual Help there is a patch for everyone

By: Centrópolis Writing

For five years Perpetuo Socorro, one of the 17 neighborhoods in the center of Medellín, has been changing its dynamics. An area once known only for its auto repair shops, with empty streets and no residences, has been transformed into a place of creative encounters and culture.

One of these meetings is the Perpetual Patch, held for the first time on April 26. This is an initiative to open the doors of the creators who inhabit the Creative District through a dynamic circuit full of activities and experiences that last until night.

The objective of this event, which plans to be repeated periodically, is to get new audiences to recognize and approach the neighborhood. All the proposals are valid and all the inhabitants and visitors of the city are invited.

The neighborhood

The transformation of this sector of the center is due in large part to the emergence of the Perpetuo Socorro Corporation, which was born in 2018 after the Mattelsa company built its headquarters there and decided to join Comfama, which contributed through the Comfama Winery a space for inspiration and the materialization of ideas. The Pontifical Bolivarian University also participates, who from the academy transform the social and urban development of the neighborhood. In 2023, the Sandiego Shopping Center also joins the corporation, these four entities being the ones that currently support the Corporation financially.

“We are an urban, sustainable and vibrant ecosystem for the creative and cultural economies of the city. Our intention is to promote this territory so that creators can live, work, progress and the city has a green space to inhabit. The idea is to create a connection and alliances between the creators themselves and at the same time be aware of the interests not only of the creators but also of the community itself, the visitors, the investors, all those who are part of this cultural transformation”, he explains. María Camila Garcés, project manager of the Corporation.

All the creators that are part of this Economic and Creative District are known today as La Vecindad and can be distinguished by a yellow flag with a sun in the middle.

“The sun is the center, it represents the rebirth of ideas in their natural form; It is the seal of Perpetual Help. This is the sun that appears on the flags, and whenever we see it, it means that a creative, cultural, social or ecological transformation is taking place in that space”, continues María Camila.

Some of these creators were the ones who opened their doors on April 26 and offered the public all kinds of activities, from dance and yoga classes, to a sustainable market and spaces for painting, promoting creativity and connecting with being.

Perpetual patch

La Fábrica Café, La Escena Dance Agency, La Vida en Matt, Carlota’s house, Compás Urbano, ELPAUER, Bodega/Comfama, Sandiego, Juliana’s taquería, Almacentro, Impactub Medellín, La Planta Cervecería, All Day Café, Elements Danza and Memo , are just some of the 46 creators that today make up La Vecindad and who were part of the first Perpetual Patch.

During the day, attendees had the opportunity to tour the neighborhood and see first-hand the spaces it offers.

“It seems super special to me to be claiming this space again for citizens, art and cultural expressions. It’s good that everyone knows that this neighborhood is now a place to walk with friends and enjoy so many different experiences,” said Sara Carvajal, attendee of the event.

And although the celebration ended successfully, it will not be the only one, Perpetual Patch is here to stay, as well as the Creative District itself.

The director of the Corporation, Lina Moná, expressed during the event that “this exercise that we are doing today throughout the neighborhood is precisely that Perpetual Patch that we want to replicate periodically and the idea is that all these creators who are part of the Perpetual Socorro Creative District we are with open doors, so that everyone can drop in, enjoy, learn much more about the District and experience it in their own skin as we are doing today. The invitation is to enjoy and get to know this cool thing that happens here”.

Those who wish to attend the next Perpetual Patch, or any of the many activities that take place in this place throughout the year, can keep up to date by following the Corporation on networks such as @ElPerpetuoSocorro.

