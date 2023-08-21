“At school, the theme is no longer discussed and only performance is measured. Students must be seduced with culture”. Galimberti’s lunge that inflames social media

Last days of relaxation for teachers before the start of the new school year. On social networks, it is very often the case that you read debates on some issues related to school. Among these, it stands out that of the evaluation tests and on the real objective that the evaluation should have.

In particular, on Facebook there was discussion about a reflection made by the philosopher Umberto Galimberti and also reported by Orizzonte Scuola.

Galimberti in particular recounts: “In the Milanese schools, the theme is no longer discussed in the classroom. Instead of the theme, the understanding of a written text is used. Now, I say that the student’s subjectivity comes out in the theme”.

In fact, the philosopher underlines that in doing so the student’s subjectivity is annulled: “In understanding a written text, I give you ten words, you give me the meaning of these ten words. Every word you get wrong is one point less from ten. But in this way I know nothing of the subjectivity of the student. I only measure his performance.”

It’s still: “But this is technique, the technique considers you only for your performance. Subjectivity does not matter at all. Don’t tell me that school educates. The Italian school does not educate. He doesn’t even have the dawn of education”.

According to Galimberti, “until the age of 18, compulsory schooling must be carried out, inevitably. And students must be seduced in some way… seduced with culture. Then they go to school willingly. If you explain the ‘Divine Comedy’ as Benigni told us, maybe someone is also studying the ‘Divine Comedy’’”.

Obviously, the readers’ comments were contrasting, with some exalting Galimberti’s analysis and others criticizing it. But on the role and purpose of evaluation, we know, the debate will never end.

