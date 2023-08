When the women’s team at FC Altmünster left the league, there was a gap in the women’s soccer offerings in the Salzkammergut. But it looks like SV Gmundner Milch could close them. “We have long been of the opinion that a traditional club like us would do well with a women’s team,” says club spokesman Markus Medl. “Out of consideration for our neighboring club FC Altmünster, we never became active.”

