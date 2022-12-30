Xu Qin emphasized at the 2022 municipal (prefectural) party secretary and party (work) party secretary directly under the provincial party committee to focus on grassroots party building work debriefing review meeting

News from our newspaper on the 29th (Reporter Wang Chuanlai) On the 29th, the Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Municipal (Prefecture) Party Secretary and the Secretary of the Party (Working) Committee directly under the Provincial Party Committee to report on grassroots Party building work in the form of the (enlarged) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the meeting of the Leading Group for Party Construction of the Provincial Party Committee deliberation meeting. Provincial Party Secretary Xu Qin presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on grassroots party building work, fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the clear direction of grasping the grassroots, strictly implement the responsibility system for grassroots party building work, and focus on strengthening the foundation, Make up for shortcomings, solve problems, focus on innovation and work hard, continue to improve the overall level of grassroots party building, and lead high-quality revitalization and development with high-quality grassroots party building.

Relevant comrades from the Central Organization Department attended the meeting for guidance. Liang Huiling, Wang Zhijun and other provincial leaders attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the municipal (prefectural) committees, the working committees of provincial government agencies, the secretary of the provincial SASAC party committee, and the executive deputy secretary of the provincial education working committee reported their work one by one, and the “two new” working committees of the provincial party committee and the secretary of the party committee of Beidahuang Land Reclamation Group made written reports on their work , Xu Qin commented one by one. The meeting also conducted a democratic evaluation of the performance of the reporting comrades’ performance of grassroots party building responsibilities.

Xu Qin pointed out that in the past year, party organizations at all levels in the province have resolutely implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, thoroughly implemented the general requirements for party building in the new era, persisted in grasping the grassroots, laying the foundation, and solidifying the foundation, and the responsibility of grassroots party building has been fulfilled. More realistically, the political functions of grassroots party organizations have continued to increase, the role of battle fortresses has been effectively played, and the capabilities and style of grassroots party members and cadres have been continuously improved, providing a strong guarantee for promoting revitalization and development.

Xu Qin emphasized that the party’s grassroots organizations are the foundation of all the party’s work and combat effectiveness. Next year will be the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress. It is of great significance to do a good job in grassroots party building. Party organizations at all levels in the province must comprehensively strengthen political construction, insist on using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to the grassroots and to the front line, and ensure that the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee are in place and effective , Consciously be a staunch supporter of “two establishments” and a loyal practitioner of “two maintenances”. It is necessary to build a strong grassroots fighting fortress, focus on promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization of Longjiang around the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, comprehensively improve the effectiveness of party building to ensure high-quality development, promote rural revitalization, and lead grassroots governance. Build it into a strong fighting bastion that effectively realizes the leadership of the party, and transform organizational advantages into a powerful force for promoting revitalization and development. It is necessary to build a strong organizational system, implement the party’s overall leadership system, promote the effective coverage of the party’s organization and work, build a team of grassroots party members and cadres that meet the requirements of the new era, and continuously improve the political leadership, ideological leadership, and mass organization of the party organization. power and social appeal. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of grassroots capabilities and style, guide party members and cadres to further emancipate their minds, update their concepts, improve their capabilities, and change their style of work, so as to improve their skills, practice their purpose, and win the hearts of the people in serving the grassroots, serving enterprises, and serving the masses.

Xu Qin emphasized that party committees (party groups) at all levels must implement the policy of the party governing the party and strictly governing the party, comprehensively improve the overall quality and efficiency of grassroots party building work, continue to rectify weak and scattered grassroots party organizations, and adhere to a strict tone to strengthen integrity and eliminate discipline. Anti-corruption, continue to consolidate and develop a good political ecology.

Members of the Party Construction Leading Group of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Grassroots Organization Construction Leading Group attended the meeting.