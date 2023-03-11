Karoline Käfer ran and ran. From small to well over 50. From short distances, later medium distances to marathons and mountain runs.

It all started in Waidmannsdorf. Käfer, who was born Karoline Steringer on October 31, 1954, lived opposite the old Klagenfurt stadium. It also had a career and was the home of the Klagenfurt Athletics Club, founded by the former athlete and later governor Leopold Wagner. The girl often watched the training, would have liked to take part, but didn’t dare. “I was shy,” she later said.

At the age of 13 she plucked up courage and asked if she could train. That was the beginning of an extraordinary athletics career. She started as a barefoot runner because the Steringer family, with a total of five children, could not afford spikes in the late 1960s.

KLC trainer Adolf “Dolfi” Huber recognized the talent of the 13-year-old and supported her wherever possible. Two years later, athletics seemed to be over for her again: Karoline married the former Austria Klagenfurt soccer player Christian Käfer and became a mother at the age of 16, giving birth to daughter Karin, who works as a doctor. But running remained her passion and at the second attempt, the Klagenfurter became an absolute exception in the Austrian track and field scene. At the age of 18 she won all three sprint distances from 100 to 400 meters at the Austrian championships. The headlines rolled over.

“Fast Beetle”

The husband, who later also became Carinthia’s athletics president, tried to capitalize on the successes and switched to the Lower Austrian club NOE Energie with Karoline. After a brief interlude, the duo returned to Klagenfurt with remorse. At the KLC, Käfer collected titles and victories like other stamps. The 400 meters developed into her parade distance: her record from 1977 still holds at 50.62 seconds. “The newspapers read about the fast Beetle, the snappy Beetle based on the US film comedy by Herbie, the VW Beetle that could do everything. In fact, the KLC legend later drove a Beetle: “I didn’t get my driver’s license until 1990,” she said at the last meeting, which was a good ten years ago. And deposited that she had been active for 41 years without major injuries and damage. Her finding: Competitive sport cannot be that harmful.

She didn’t get rich by running. “But I’ve seen the world through sport,” said the KLC icon with satisfaction. Little has been seen or heard from her in recent years. Beetle’s long run ended much too soon in real life. She has now passed away at the age of 69. What remains is the memory of an extraordinary athlete who didn’t always have it easy off the track.