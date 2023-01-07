[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 06, 2023]2023 has just arrived, and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced the fall of three “tigers”, including Ji Binchang, the former vice governor of Shandong Province, and Wang Xuefeng, the former deputy director of the People’s Congress of North Hebei Province. , and He Zehua, former deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

On the afternoon of January 6, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission successively announced the news that the three “tigers” mentioned above had been investigated.

The three people under investigation are all middle management cadres, of which Ji Binchang and Wang Xuefeng are deputy provincial officials. So far, officials have not disclosed what they committed, but all said they “seriously violated discipline and law.”

According to official information, Ji Binchang was born in November 1963 in Changyi, Shandong. He had worked in Shandong for a long time. Director of Information Technology Committee, etc. In June 2020, he became the vice governor of Shandong. At the beginning of 2022, he will be transferred to the chairman of Shandong Qingdao CPPCC.

Wang Xuefeng, born in November 1954, is a native of Yongnian, Hebei Province. He has served in Hebei Province for a long time. In 2013, he served as secretary of the Tangshan Municipal Party Committee; in January 2013, he retired and transferred to be the deputy director of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress.

He Zehua, who has been retired for nine years, has worked in Jiangsu Province for a long time. Since January 2000, he has served as the secretary of the party group of Anhui Tobacco Monopoly Bureau, and later served as the general manager of Anhui China Tobacco Industrial Company. In July 2003, He Zehua served as the deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration until his retirement in 2014.

