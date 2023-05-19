at the beginning, time governs the act

The discipline of the Anti-Mafia Code applies even if the confiscation was ordered on the basis of the previous legislation. Furthermore, the judge who orders the revocation is competent for the return by equivalent (Criminal Cassation, sentence n. 18726/2023 – text at the bottom).

The sentence that is noted appears to be of interest as it intervenes in a case of revocation of the confiscation of an asset intended for social purposes, in relation to which the assignee Municipality had filed a request for restitution by equivalent of the value of the property at the time of assignment, consisting of a warehouse which has in the meantime been renovated to house a social aggregation center for children and adolescents and the handicapped.

The territorial judges had declared the inadmissibility of this request, observing that the revocation of the confiscation had been ordered, not by virtue of the most recent regulatory provisions dictated on the subject of revocation by the Anti-Mafia Code (Article 28, relating to the confiscation orders adopted in acceptance of a proposal made after 13 October 2011), but pursuant to Law no. 1423 of 1956, art. 7 paragraph 2.

The following appealed against this decision:

the Attorney General, who observed that the application for revocation had to be examined with reference to the law in force at the time the application was presented (art. 28 Anti-mafia code ) and the request for return for an equivalent was aimed at avoiding causing a undue enrichment of the private sector, given that the building had been the subject of a substantial restructuring intervention as part of a project financed by the Region;

) and the request for return for an equivalent was aimed at avoiding causing a of the private sector, given that the building had been the subject of a substantial restructuring intervention as part of a project financed by the Region; the Municipality, which claimed the violation of the law, assuming that the art. 46 of Legislative Decree no. 159 of 2011 establishes that the restitution of confiscated assets can also take place for an equivalent, net of improvements, when the assets themselves have been assigned for institutional social purposes, for purposes of justice or public order or civil protection and the restitution could jeopardize the public interest and, in the part in which it establishes that the institution of the return of the equivalent applies to the interested party in respect of whom the right to the return of the goods is declared for any reason, it expressly disregards the title under which it took place restitution in favor of the rightful party.

The subjects interested in the return of the property presented a brief in the Cassation judgment, highlighting how the appeals were in contrast with art. 117 of the Anti-Mafia Code (according to which “the provisions contained in the first book do not apply to proceedings in which, on the date of entry into force of this decree, a proposal for the application of the preventive measure has already been formulated. In such cases the rules continue to apply previously in force”) which excludes the possibility that the articles 28 and 46 can be applied in proceedings relating to preventive measures whose proposal is prior to the entry into force of the code itself.

The sentence

The Court recognized the validity of the complaints, highlighting that the revocation of the confiscation of the warehouse, applied way back in 1996, had been correctly arranged pursuant to Law 1423 of 1956, art. 7, but since the provision took place on 17 November 2021, with irrevocability on 27 December 2021, the Court of Appeal had made a legal error in stating that art. 46 of the Anti-Mafia Code cannot be invoked in the event of revocation pursuant to art. 7 1.1423-56, by virtue of the transitional provisions pursuant to art. 117 Legislative Decree cited.

This, since the art. 46 of Legislative Decree no. 159/2011 would dictate a general principle that must be applied in all cases of restitution of seized or confiscated goods; and indeed in the part in which it refers to the interested party “in respect of whom the right to the return of the goods is declared for any reason”, would also contemplate the case of revocation pursuant to Law 1423/56, art. 7 of the confiscation of assets, providing that in the presence of the conditions indicated by art. 40 lett. a, b and c d. cit. the interested party has the right to the return of a sum equivalent to the value of the confiscated asset, as resulting from the management report net of the improvements revalued on the basis of the annual inflation rate.

Furthermore, in the present case, even if the confiscation had been ordered according to the so-called old rite, i.e. according to the provisions of Law 1423 of 1956, the prevention procedure was completely exhausted with the enforceability of the revocation provision, which occurred in November 2021 and the right to the return of the asset in favor of the proposed and the children had arisen in full force of the legislation introduced with the Anti-Mafia Code.

According to the Court, it would be illogical to believe that by virtue of a transitional regulation, which by definition has as its rationale that of regulating the proceedings pending on the date on which the amendment enters into force, it should find application, in the presence of a right to restitution arising in 2021, a regulation that has now been repealed for some time, which did not provide in detail for the return procedure now regulated by art. 46 of the Anti-Mafia Code.

According to the section assignee of the appeal, given that the revocation pursuant to law no. 1426 of 1956, art. 7 falls within the ambit of the protection ensured by art. 24 of the Constitution, as a way of reparation for judicial errors, it must be considered that this relief does not necessarily pass through the restitution in specific form but can also come as an equivalent, thus allowing for a balanced reconciliation of the interests at stake (private interest to refreshment and the public interest connected to the destination of the property) and to remedy the consequences of the judicial error without prejudice to the public purposes imprinted on the property in the meantime.

Having clarified this, the judges of legitimacy also pronounced themselves on the competence to adopt the requested provision which the Court of Appeal had declined: in this regard they observed that, since it was an accessory and consequential request to the acceptance of the revocation, i.e. the elimination of the basis of the confiscation, the same belongs to the Court of Appeal competent to decide on the request for revocation on the basis of the principles of substantive law provided for in art. 46. ​​Since, in fact, the art. 28 of the aforementioned decree provides that, when accepting the request for revocation, the competent Court of Appeal pursuant to art. 11 cpp, provides, where appropriate pursuant to art. 46, the Court of Appeal must also decide on the restitution, applying the principles of substantive law provided for in art. 46.

In fact, this last provision indicates the court, not as a judge who has the functional competence to always and in any case decide on restitution, but as a judge who, in the physiology of the cases, is the judge who, once he has revoked the ablatory title, he is also required to arrange the return.

It refers to all cases in which the confiscated property must be returned, with the exception of revocation.

It must therefore be considered that the ancillary request for restitution for equivalent must be proposed before the judge who accepted the revocation and ordered the restitution. This reconstruction finds support in the tenor of the art. 28 quoted. which precisely attributes to the Court competent for the revocation also the competence to decide on the modalities of the restitution.

The cassation therefore ruled that in the case in question the competence to decide, having as object pursuant to art. 46 Anti-Mafia Code the procedures for returning the property whose confiscation had been revoked, was up to the Court of Appeal as the body that had pronounced the revocation of the confiscation, integrating, the procedures for the return, an accessory ruling pertaining to the execution of the provision pronounced.

Having said that, the Court of Cassation annulled the contested provision with referral to the Territorial Court for a new examination.

Criminal cassation, sentence 18726/2023

