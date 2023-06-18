At the Beijing Book Fair, contemporary Chinese literature has attracted the attention of overseas publishing houses, and new works of famous writers have “goed out”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: At the Beijing Book Expo, contemporary Chinese literature has attracted the attention of overseas publishing houses. The new works of famous writers “go out”

The 29th Beijing International Book Fair ended at the Beijing National Convention Center on the 18th. At this book fair, a group of newly-published literary masters and new works have exported their copyrights. Overseas publishing houses are eager to pay attention to Chinese contemporary literature. The attention is on the rise, which is undoubtedly a positive sign.

At the new book sharing meeting of the Italian version of Li Er’s novel “Flower Atura”, Roberto Marcucci, CEO of Italian Lerma Publishing House, personally brought the freshly baked Italian version of “Flower Atura” from Rome to Beijing. The spread of the book in Italy is full of expectations. It is understood that “Flower Atura” is deeply loved by overseas readers and has been translated into German, French, Korean, English, Czech and other languages. Its French edition has been reprinted several times, and its German edition has been well received in Germany. In June this year, the Italian version of “Coloratura” was finally officially published by the well-known Italian Publishing House Lerma to meet Italian readers.

At the signing ceremony for the copyright export of the Turkish version of “Golden River” held at the Book Expo, Yilin Publishing House made writers and publishers full of confidence. Turkey’s Kanute International Publishing Company is the publisher of the Turkish version of “Golden River”. The editor-in-chief Dennis Kzizé said that three of Lu Min’s works have been published, namely “I Can’t Deliver This Love”, “Dinner for Six” and “On the Wall”. Father”, all have good sales performance. He said: “All countries in the world are paying more and more attention to and interest in Chinese literature. In this turbulent era, the world needs Chinese wisdom. We are willing to continue to sign contracts and create Lu Min’s works, so that Lu Min will become familiar to Turkish readers. writer.”

The reporter noticed that the overseas copyright promotion and signing ceremony of “Liangzhou Eighteen Shoots” sponsored by Zhejiang Publishing United Group and undertaken by Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House has also become one of the symbolic activities of “going out” of Chinese literature at this book fair. “Eighteen Beats of Liangzhou” has attracted the attention of many overseas publishers, such as Thai Madeleine Publishing Group, Nepal Contemporary Publishing Company, UAE Compass Publishing House, Spanish World Book Publishing House, Romanian Integrated Publishing House, etc. Representatives attended and signed a cooperation agreement on the translation and publication of “Liangzhou Eighteen Beats” in Spanish, Romanian, Arabic, Thai, Nepali and other languages ​​with writer Ye Zhou and Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House. Ye Zhou said: “Every book is a fruit, and the author is just a sincere gardener, eagerly looking forward to more people coming to taste and give affirmation.”

At the Book Expo, Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House held a signing ceremony for the copyright export of four original high-quality books in Russian, which also attracted the attention of the industry. In this regard, the relevant person in charge of Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House said that in recent years, Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House has been committed to the foreign translation of original high-quality literature books, and has exported 64 kinds of books to 21 countries.

In the eyes of industry insiders, implementing the foreign translation and introduction of Chinese literature, promoting the “going out” of fine literary books that embody the essence of Chinese culture, reflect the aesthetic pursuit of Chinese people, and spread contemporary Chinese values ​​will help to speak well about China overseas. The story shows the world a credible, lovely and respectable image of China.

The 29th Beijing International Book Fair ended at the Beijing National Convention Center on the 18th. At this book fair, a group of newly-published literary masters and new works have exported their copyrights. Overseas publishing houses are eager to pay attention to Chinese contemporary literature. The attention is on the rise, which is undoubtedly a positive sign.

At the new book sharing meeting of the Italian version of Li Er’s novel “Flower Atura”, Roberto Marcucci, CEO of Italian Lerma Publishing House, personally brought the freshly baked Italian version of “Flower Atura” from Rome to Beijing. The spread of the book in Italy is full of expectations. It is understood that “Flower Atura” is deeply loved by overseas readers and has been translated into German, French, Korean, English, Czech and other languages. Its French edition has been reprinted several times, and its German edition has been well received in Germany. In June this year, the Italian version of “Coloratura” was finally officially published by the well-known Italian Publishing House Lerma to meet Italian readers.

At the signing ceremony for the copyright export of the Turkish version of “Golden River” held at the Book Expo, Yilin Publishing House made writers and publishers full of confidence. Turkey’s Kanute International Publishing Company is the publisher of the Turkish version of “Golden River”. The editor-in-chief Dennis Kzizé said that three of Lu Min’s works have been published, namely “I Can’t Deliver This Love”, “Dinner for Six” and “On the Wall”. Father”, all have good sales performance. He said: “All countries in the world are paying more and more attention to and interest in Chinese literature. In this turbulent era, the world needs Chinese wisdom. We are willing to continue to sign contracts and create Lu Min’s works, so that Lu Min will become familiar to Turkish readers. writer.”

The reporter noticed that the overseas copyright promotion and signing ceremony of “Liangzhou Eighteen Shoots” hosted by Zhejiang Publishing United Group and undertaken by Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House has also become one of the symbolic activities of “going out” of Chinese literature at this book fair. “Eighteen Beats of Liangzhou” has attracted the attention of many overseas publishers, such as Thai Madeleine Publishing Group, Nepal Contemporary Publishing Company, UAE Compass Publishing House, Spanish World Book Publishing House, Romanian Integrated Publishing House, etc. Representatives attended and signed a cooperation agreement on the translation and publication of “Liangzhou Eighteen Beats” in Spanish, Romanian, Arabic, Thai, Nepali and other languages ​​with writer Ye Zhou and Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House. Ye Zhou said: “Every book is a fruit, and the author is just a sincere gardener, eagerly looking forward to more people coming to taste and give affirmation.”

At the Book Expo, Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House held a signing ceremony for the copyright export of four original high-quality books in Russian, which also attracted the attention of the industry. In this regard, the relevant person in charge of Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House said that in recent years, Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House has been committed to the foreign translation of original high-quality literature books, and has exported 64 kinds of books to 21 countries.

In the eyes of industry insiders, implementing the foreign translation and introduction of Chinese literature, promoting the “going out” of fine literary books that embody the essence of Chinese culture, reflect the aesthetic pursuit of Chinese people, and spread contemporary Chinese values ​​will help to speak well about China overseas. The story shows the world a credible, lovely and respectable image of China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

