At the “Brazilian Night” some vice world champions play big

Only four days after the top-class final of the Fistball World Cup in Mannheim (D), the fans in Kremsmünster will be able to look at the fists of a whole series of World Cup heroes for the first time. At the 15th edition of the “Brazilian Night” today, Wednesday, from 6 p.m. (qualifying games from 4.30 p.m.) in the Fistball Center Kremsmünster, the entire Brazilian national team, divided into the three top clubs in South America, will be at the start. The ball artists from overseas won World Cup bronze in Mannheim and smashed in the semifinals, as did Austria later in the final, mainly on the German super bat Patrick Thomas. Some team players from Austria can also be seen.

Grieskirchen comes up with three runners-up world champions and is therefore one of the top favorites to win this floodlit event. With Philipp Einsiedler, Simon Lugmayr and Christian Holzinger, a well-rehearsed defensive formation is at work. Enns brings the attacking keenness of the national team to the Stiftsort: Gustav Gürtler is highly motivated after his first silver medal at the World Championships and also wants to shine at club level. Austria’s U21 national team, which is preparing for the European Championships, will also be there again.

A former US team player is celebrating a comeback in the Kremstal in the ranks of Novo Hamburgo (Bra): Kyle Ejsmont once played for TuS Raiffeisen Kremsmünster for a season.

The hosts themselves tend not to be among the favorites at their home tournament in front of more than 500 fans. You will meet Union Nußbach in a neighborhood duel from 6 p.m. After that, at around 7 p.m., the winner of the duel between defending champions Sogipa Porto Alegre and Grieskirchen will be waiting for one of the two Kremstal teams.

The finale of the “15th Brazilian Night” takes place at around 9:15 p.m. under floodlights. Afterwards, as usual, there will be partying with cool music and samba interludes until late into the night.

