At the Buonamici Garden “Sine manu” is staged, the story of a femicide of almost two thousand years ago [notiziediprato.it]

At the Buonamici Garden “Sine manu” is staged, the story of a femicide of almost two thousand years ago

The show, written and directed by Rosaria Bux, is included in the Festival of Rights, organized by the Anti-discrimination Center of the province of Prato. On stage the actress Matilde Mochi and the harpist Matilde Belli

The show “Sine manu”, written and directed by Rosaria Bux and which will see on stage Matilde Mochi (19 years old), actress and Matilde Belli (16 years ), harpist. The event is included in the Festival of Rights, organized by the Anti-discrimination Center of the province of Prato which has carried out, in the months of June, July and August, interventions and performances by the various subjects who adhere to the Center itself. The event is promoted by the Alice Cooperative and the La Nara Anti-Violence Center (which is part of the Alice Cooperative) with the collaboration of the Verdi Music School and the Angolo Teatro cultural association. The text is based on the story of Appia Regilla, the victim of a femicide that dates back to the 2nd century after Christ, when the woman in her eighth month of pregnancy was killed by order of her husband. Regilla’s brother will sue his brother-in-law but the trial will end with an acquittal through the emperor’s intervention.

“Always attentive to the mournful events related to the fate of women victims of violence and in the light of recent news events – explains the author Rosaria Bux -, after a careful and accurate study of the story of Regilla, I wrote this text in memory of women and their children and as an invitation to all not to remain indifferent”.

