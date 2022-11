An important day

At the Ciac di Valperga, Thursday 10 November, in the presence of authorities from the world of business, education and politics, a small wing dedicated to an innovative hardware and software instrumentation capable of wisely eliminating any type of waste from production was inaugurated. industrial. This opens a new cycle of studies for mechanical operators and not only of the future.Interviews by Mauro Giubellini and videos by Barbara Torra

