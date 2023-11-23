At the conclusion of the sixth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, it was decided to appoint Liu Hongbing as deputy governor of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government.

Sixth Meeting of the 14th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Held

The sixth meeting of the 14th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee convened its second plenary session on November 23, as reported by the official website of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee. The meeting was attended by Huang Chuping, the director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, who delivered a speech. Deputy director Huang Ningsheng presided over the meeting, with attendance from other deputy directors, party group members, and the secretary-general.

During the meeting, several local regulations were voted to be adopted, including the “Guangdong Province Rural Water Supply Regulations”, “Guangdong Province Regulations on the Digitalization of Government Services”, and “Guangdong Province Urban Greening Regulations”, among others. The meeting also approved decisions on relevant regulations and other matters in various cities within the province.

The committee also voted to adopt the report of the relevant special committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on the deliberation results of the proposals submitted by the presidium of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and accepted the resignation of two deputy governors. Additionally, the meeting voted to remove and approve the removal of several officials from their positions.

Huang Chuping emphasized the committee’s focus on the implementation of the Provincial Party Committee’s specific deployments and the strengthening of political awareness and theoretical arming of its members. He also stressed the need to perform duties in accordance with the law and uphold the party’s overall leadership, as well as to strengthen and improve the meeting work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress.

The meeting concluded with the issuance of appointment letters to newly appointed state agency staff and a constitutional oath.

The sixth meeting of the 14th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee saw various decisions and appointments being made, reflecting the committee’s commitment to fulfilling its duties in accordance with the law and contributing to the province’s high-quality development.

