“Last month, the United States government and Congress launched a series of heavy blows against the Chinese Communist Party, culminating in the submission of a 52-page strategic report to the China Commission, outlining 150 detailed recommendations to reset U.S.-China economic relations. This move is being regarded as the strongest anti-communist report ever issued by the U.S. Congress.

Experts are saying that the United States‘ attitude toward the CCP has undergone a fundamental change and that the regime is now in the process of collapse. Li Hengqing, an economist living in the United States, told The Epoch Times, “In past cooperation with the CCP, the United States clearly felt that it had suffered a big loss, and now it has begun to completely distrust the CCP.”

This change in U.S. attitude is being reflected in several areas, including technology and investment bans, sanctions on Chinese companies, and legislation aimed at redefining the U.S.-China relationship from a political, economic, and human rights perspective. The U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, has openly labeled the CCP as the “biggest threat” in the history of the United States.

The United States has also struck hard on the Hong Kong issue, with the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Accreditation Act, a bill that could revoke the privileges and immunities of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the U.S. and prohibit federal agencies from cooperating with it in propaganda work if it is confirmed that Hong Kong no longer enjoys a high degree of autonomy.

Meanwhile, Italy has decided to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This is seen as a significant development, with experts saying that it will have a driving role in leading other Western countries to distance themselves from the initiative spearheaded by the Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

The scorn on China’s Belt and Road Initiative comes as several countries have increasingly raised concerns about debt sustainability, environmental impacts, and transparency related to projects under the initiative.

The CCP’s rapid loss of trust and increasing isolation on the international stage are indicators that the regime is facing severe challenges to its legitimacy and future prospects.”

