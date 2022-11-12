UDINE. The presence of the Mediterranean on the one hand and the Alps on the other exacerbates the effects of climate change in the region. At best, by the end of the century, the temperature will increase by two degrees, at worst by five, six degrees. “The situation is serious, we emit too many climate-altering gases: in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the foreseeable rise in temperatures is a little higher than the average (2 degrees) expected worldwide and fires, droughts and floods are destined to repeat themselves more frequently and vehemence. We must quickly arrive, by 2030, to produce electricity from renewable sources, solar and wind power ».

This was revealed by the study commissioned by Confindustria Udine at the University of Trieste, in which the chemical engineering professors Maurizio Fermeglia and Andrea Mio, indicate the way to reduce CO2 emissions in about fifteen industrial sites and to produce electricity using renewable sources , solar and wind.



On the afternoon of Friday 11 November, at the Confindustria Udine headquarters, Fermeglia illustrated the study, inviting entrepreneurs to “choose different electricity production systems from those we have used for 50 years, we must go towards renewables, towards solar , wind power and where we cannot do without fossil sources we must find technologically reliable systems that can be implemented in a short time because the only thing we don’t have is time ».

In tracing the situation in which we find ourselves and the possible consequences of the climate change underway, Fermeglia warned: “The perfect storm will arrive in 2030. It is necessary and urgent to invest today in infrastructure and technologies that help avoid incalculable damage tomorrow”. Fermeglia «the gravity of the situation does not allow us to think of future solutions such as natural fusion, we have ready technologies that we can implement immediately, tomorrow».



If this is the context, Confindustria Udine asked the scholars of the Julian University to identify the sites characterized by large CO2 emissions to start thinking about capture systems. The map illustrated by Fermeglia shows the industrial areas from Torviscosa to Monfalcone and Trieste: “There are no artisan sites – underlines the professor – because small companies contribute to increasing emissions but with levels that are not worrying”.

At the moment 10 to 15 sites have been surveyed, where it becomes essential to encourage the production of electricity with photovoltaic parks, hydroelectric and wind power plants off shore, at sea. Dwelling on this point, Fermeglia pointed out the delays accumulated also in our region in identifying suitable sites to host the photovoltaic parks. “The number of requests for authorizations submitted by private individuals is high, but the Region has not yet established which sites are suitable and which are unsuitable”, repeated the professor, pointing out that in Germany, a country where the hours of sunshine are far lower than those recorded in Italy, the installation of photovoltaic systems is ten times higher.



Similarly Fermeglia and Andrea Cicogna di Arpa explained that Friuli Venezia Giulia, unlike Sardinia, cannot rely on wind turbines because the wind does not reach five meters per second, even when the Bora blows. “Here – the scholars repeated – it is easier to produce electricity with photovoltaics and hydroelectricity”. The situation is different for offshore wind farms built offshore.