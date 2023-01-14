In order to create a strong atmosphere for the Spring Festival, Beijing Xinhua Bookstore has prepared sufficient “cultural New Year goods”, and launched a series of Spring Festival themed activities from January 14th to February 5th. More than 40 stores under the Xinhua Bookstore in the city began to “dress up” early. As soon as they entered the door, fiery red lanterns, auspicious characters, garlands for the Year of the Rabbit, star lanterns, and festive window grilles rushed over. As one of the important contents of the Spring Festival-themed series of activities, Beijing Xinhua Bookstore launched the theme activity of “New Year’s Relay Benefits–Spring Festival Benefiting the People”. Xinhua Bookstore’s Flower Market Store and Xiaozhuang Store will start relay and reciprocal activities on the first, second, third, and fourth days of junior high school respectively. The special area has selected more than a hundred kinds of high-quality books such as social sciences, literature and art, and children’s books. You can enjoy a 50% discount for purchasing books in the special area. At the same time, many bookstores also have various preferential activities waiting for readers. For the first time, Beijing Xinhua Bookstore will join hands with China Press and Publishing Media Group to launch the “Mother’s Guide – 2023 Beijing Xinhua Bookstore Parent-child Reading Competition”. Parent-child families can upload their recorded reading videos through the mother-instructor registration applet to register for the competition. As a palace lantern kneader, rich traditional cultural experience will accompany readers to spend a peaceful cultural year. On January 14th and 15th, Xinhua Bookstore Flower Market Store, Yongan Road Store, Jinsong Dongkou Store, and Animation Theme Store held lectures and interactive experiences on the theme of “New Year’s Dolls – Using Traditional Chinese Ways to Add a Sense of New Year’s Ceremony”. Children can make old Beijing intangible cultural heritage “palace lanterns” by themselves. See also Ater di Treviso is auctioning 15 apartments in eight municipalities. Base prices 60 thousand euros, that's where they are On the third and fifth day of the first lunar month, the theme of “Chinese Folk Paper-cutting Art”, “Entering Beijing Velvet Bird and Continue to Write the Beauty of Millennium Skills” and “Kneading Doughman” will be held in Xinhua Bookstore Flower Market Store, Yong’an Road Store, and Jinsong Dongkou Store respectively. Lectures and interactive experiences. Xinhua Bookstore Flower Market Store, Xiaozhuang Store, and Pet Theme Bookstore held lectures on the theme of “Helping the Central Axis Cultural Heritage Application—Experience Digital Civilization”. The lectures on “The Central Axis of Beijing in My Eyes” and “Festivals in the Forbidden City” held by Xinhua Bookstore Learning Bookstore and Architecture Bookstore will lead young people to see a bigger world from the central axis from the perspective of an expo. It is worth mentioning that the 40 stores under the Xinhua Bookstore jointly launched the Heartwarming Station activity during the festival, providing free hot water and resting places for front-line workers.

